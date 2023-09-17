Police-involved shooting reported in West Englewood

A Chicago police officer was involved in a shooting Sunday on the city's South Side.

Police say the shooting incident occurred around 3 p.m. in the 7300 block of S. Hoyne Ave.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a person wounded in the police-involved shooting was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. It was not immediately clear the circumstances of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said further information would follow.

Anyone with information on the shooting can send anonymous tips to CPDtip.com.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.