Police looking for person suspected of kicking out CTA train car window

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
Surveillance images of the man police say kicked out a window on a Pink Line train Aug. 21, 2019, in the Loop. | Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly kicked out a window on a CTA train in the Loop.

About 12:40 a.m. Aug. 21, the man kicked and broke out a window on a Pink Line train car at the Clark/Lake station in the 100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The suspect is described as 18 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160-190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.