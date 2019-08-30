Police looking for person suspected of kicking out CTA train car window

article

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly kicked out a window on a CTA train in the Loop.

About 12:40 a.m. Aug. 21, the man kicked and broke out a window on a Pink Line train car at the Clark/Lake station in the 100 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

The suspect is described as 18 years old, 5-foot-7 and 160-190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.