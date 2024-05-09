Park Forest man charged in Chicago carjacking
CHICAGO - A suburban man was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last February in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Christopher Adams, 19, allegedly stole a car from a 43-year-old man at gunpoint around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 in the 10700 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to police.
Adams, of Park Forest, was arrested Tuesday in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. A gun was recovered while he was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed robbery with a firearm.
Adams has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
No further information was provided.