Chicago weather: Showers end tonight, but another round moves in Friday

Scattered rain has persisted across the Chicagoland area but is expected to diminish late on Thursday.

Friday morning will begin mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the 40s. By afternoon, temperatures are forecast to rise into the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Another bout of rain is expected late on Friday, continuing overnight and ending before daybreak on Saturday.

Mother's Day weekend presents favorable conditions, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and abundant sunshine on Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures are projected to reach the mid to upper 70s.

The likelihood of showers returns on Sunday night, followed by intermittent shower and storm possibilities early next week.