Man, 22, in serious condition after being shot at Ford City Mall

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday at Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.

He was at work about 12:55 p.m. at the mall in the 7600 block of South Cicero Avenue when a male walked in, started harassing him and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 22-year-old was struck twice in each arm and twice in the back, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Detectives are investigating.