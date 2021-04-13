Police respond to armed standoff at Morton Grove home

A man armed with a shotgun remained barricaded in a Morton Grove home Tuesday morning after police tried to arrest him on domestic battery charges the evening before.

The standoff in the 8900 block of Oriole Avenue was ongoing at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Morton Grove Police Commander Paul Yaras said in an emailed statement.

Although the 51-year-old man pointed a shotgun out of windows at officers several times overnight, no shots have been fired and no injuries reported, he said.

Police showed up to the home at 5 p.m. Monday to arrest the man on a charge of domestic battery, but officers took cover outside after the man took out a shotgun, Yaras said.

A family member inside the home escaped unharmed, Yaras said.

Police have tried and failed to speak with the man inside the home, and "various methods" to remove him from the home, including chemical irritants, have been unsuccessful, Yaras said.