Police search for vehicle wanted in Humboldt Park hit-and-run

Police are asking the public for help finding a vehicle that left a man critically injured last week in a hit-and-run in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A late model gray or silver Infiniti struck the man about 10:20 p.m. as he crossed the street in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue, Chicago police said.

The four-door Infiniti is thought to have damage to the front bumper, hood and possibly the windshield, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.