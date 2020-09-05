Police searching for missing 22-year-old woman from Chicago Lawn neighborhood

article

A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.

Roscio Blanco was last seen Thursday in the 5900 block of South Francisco Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Blanco is 5-foot-3, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, red hair, and has a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.

