Ex-Chicago-area officer convicted for extorting drivers for cash, drugs: prosecutors
CHICAGO - A former suburban Chicago police officer has been convicted of federal corruption for allegedly conspiring to steal cash and drugs from people during traffic stops, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
What we know:
Antoine Larry, 49, of Bolingbrook, was a patrol officer for the Phoenix, Ill. Police Department when he conspired with Jarrett Snowden, of Lansing, to solicit cash and drugs from people during traffic stops in exchange for reducing, dropping, or declining to press charges or keeping the car from being impounded. The officers allegedly falsified police reports, according to prosecutors. The conspiracy began in at least 2020 through 2022.
On Friday, Larry was convicted on all four counts of conspiracy, extortion, and attempted extortion, after a two-week trial.
The extortion and attempted extortion charged are punishable by a minimum of 20 years in federal prison. The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to five years.
What's next:
Larry will be sentenced on April 22.
Snowden pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charged prior to the trial. He is awaiting sentencing.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office.