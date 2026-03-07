Chicago weather: Mild start, thunderstorms possible midweek

Sunshine and mild temperatures are expected to start the week, with rain returning by midweek.

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Temperatures will climb even higher Monday, reaching the upper 60s and approaching 70 degrees.

Showers are expected to move in Tuesday, with a chance of thunderstorms. Wet weather could continue into Wednesday. Drier conditions and some sunshine are forecast for Thursday, with temperatures near seasonal norms in the mid-40s.

Highs are expected to rebound to about 56 degrees Friday, though clouds will increase. Forecasters say any rainfall this week would be beneficial.