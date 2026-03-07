Sheriff’s office seeks driver in fatal Homer Glen hit-and-run

The Brief A person died after a hit-and-run on 159th Avenue in Homer Glen just after 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a driver traveling east struck a dog, stopped, and then discovered an injured person in the road who appeared to have been hit earlier by another driver who fled; the driver called 911 and provided aid. Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.



A person has died after a fatal hit-and-run in Homer Glen on Friday, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the road on 159th Avenue between Gougar and Cedar Roads.

An investigation revealed that a driver was heading east on 159th when they hit a dog that was in the road. The driver stopped and also found an injured person in the road, who appeared to have been struck by a previous driver who did not stop, police say. According to police, the driver called 911 and administered aid to the injured person in the road.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for the fatal hit-and-run. If you witnessed this critical accident on eastbound 159th around 6 p.m. on Friday in Homer Glen, please reach out to the Will County Sheriff's Office at

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed by the coroner's office.