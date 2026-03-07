Sheriff’s office seeks driver in fatal Homer Glen hit-and-run
HOMER GLEN, Ill. - A person has died after a fatal hit-and-run in Homer Glen on Friday, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Just after 6 p.m., deputies responded to a call of an injured person in the road on 159th Avenue between Gougar and Cedar Roads.
An investigation revealed that a driver was heading east on 159th when they hit a dog that was in the road. The driver stopped and also found an injured person in the road, who appeared to have been struck by a previous driver who did not stop, police say. According to police, the driver called 911 and administered aid to the injured person in the road.
Police are asking for the public's help locating the suspect responsible for the fatal hit-and-run. If you witnessed this critical accident on eastbound 159th around 6 p.m. on Friday in Homer Glen, please reach out to the Will County Sheriff's Office at
The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed by the coroner's office.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Will County Sheriff's Office.