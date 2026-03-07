Chicago police warn of armed robberies in Streeterville, Washington Heights

The Brief Chicago police are warning of armed robberies in Washington Heights and Streeterville on March 6, where suspects approached victims in a car, announced robberies at gunpoint and stole personal items; one victim was pistol-whipped. The suspects, described as wearing masks and dark clothing, used vehicles with stolen and swapped Illinois license plates. Police urge residents to stay alert and keep valuables secure, and ask anyone with information to contact Area Two or Three detectives or submit a tip online.



Chicago police are warning the public of recent armed robberies in the Streeterville and Washington Heights neighborhoods.

What we know:

In the incidents, some of the suspects have approached the victims in a car while the other suspects come up from behind and announce the robbery, taking the victims' personal items. In one instance, the victim was pistol-whipped in the face. In the other, the suspects sat in the car waiting for the victims to exit a department store and then drove up to them. Then the suspects exited the car and pointed weapons at the victims and announced the robbery, taking the victims' items by force.

According to police, the vehicle's Illinois plates are from similar stolen cars and swapped out.

Suspect descriptions:

Offender #1 — Face mask, gray hoodie and black pants.

Offender #2 — Blue hat, all in black clothing.

Offender #3 — Face mask, all black clothing.

Offender #4 — Face mask, all black clothing.

Dates and locations:

9200 block of South May St. On March 06 at 11:25 a.m. (Washington Heights)

120 block of East Oak St. On March 06 at 2:08 p.m. (Streeterville)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to always keep cell phones on your person, keep credit cards separate from your cell phone and pay attention to suspicious people and cars nearby.

Anyone with information should contact Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273, Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26 CWP 008.