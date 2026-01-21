Chicago weather: Light snow ends as extreme cold looms

The Brief Light snow is ending, and the winter weather advisory has been canceled. Colder air arrives late Thursday, bringing the coldest temperatures of the season. Dangerous wind chills and extreme cold are expected heading into the weekend.



There is still a little bit of light snow in the area, but not enough to justify the Winter Weather Advisory. It has been canceled. Any snow will come to an end here shortly after daybreak.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

The rest of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies and temperatures flirting with 30°. Tonight, another disturbance rolls in which will produce some gusty snow showers. These could lay down a fresh coating to a half inch or so in some spots. It will be cold after any snow showers end with lows in the teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low 20s. A polar front hits the area Thursday night and introduces the coldest air of the season.

Lows Friday morning will be below zero and highs that day despite some sunshine, will barely reach zero, if that. Friday night into Saturday morning, low temperatures in some areas may get to 10 below zero or worse. The National Weather Service issued an Extreme Cold Watch for the Chicago area effective from midnight Friday until noon on Saturday. This is a time when wind chills could be -35 degrees

Then there’s the weekend during which time the European model actually hits us with part of the snow and ice storm that will be making headlines to our south. The U.S. model does not show this at all, but this is something that needs to be monitored moving forward. Stay tuned.