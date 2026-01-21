Illinois to pay $10M after teen’s death at state mental health facility

The Brief The state agreed to a $10 million settlement after a 19-year-old died at Madden Mental Health Center in 2023. Investigators found required 15-minute safety checks were not done, despite the teen being considered a suicide risk. Records show plans to fix known safety hazards were delayed for years before his death.



If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 . Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/risk-factors-and-warning-signs for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

CHICAGO - The state of Illinois is paying $10 million to settle a lawsuit following the death of a teenager at a state-run mental health facility. Investigators say required safety checks were not followed.

The backstory:

On Feb. 7, 2023, 19-year-old Anthony Stringfellow Jr. died inside Madden Mental Health Center. Investigators say he used a restricted item — a shoelace — tied to a door hinge, a known ligature point where cords, ropes, or similar items can be attached.

Anthony was taken to Madden after a 911 call about his well-being and a visit to the University of Chicago emergency room.

Records show he was considered a suicide risk and was supposed to be checked every 15 minutes. A state police investigation later found those safety checks did not happen.

Investigators also uncovered internal emails showing the Illinois Department of Human Services had plans dating back to 2019 to reduce ligature risks at the facility, but that work was delayed.

What they're saying:

Stringfellow Jr.’s mother, Athena Webster, says what happened to her son never should have happened.

"They didn't give a care in the world," Webster said. "It can't happen to another person. My son was able to commit suicide, but he's not the only person that's suffered some type of tragedy at Madden. Things have to change at Madden. If they're truly going to help the people in this state that come there in their worst moments."

The family’s attorney, Colleen Mixan Mikaitis, says this case was about simple steps that weren’t taken.

"Anthony's family in this case was not asking for the world," Mikaitis said. "They were not asking anything extraordinary. They were asking for basic care, for Anthony to be checked on every 15 minutes, for someone at the facility to put eyes on Anthony when he was at his lowest point. That wasn't done."

What's next:

IDHS says renovations have been completed, but two patient housing areas remain closed as work continues.

What you can do: