The Brief An injured bulldog named Olive was found abandoned outside a PAWS Chicago adoption center in Lincoln Park, wrapped in a blood-soaked towel. Veterinarians treated Olive for puncture wounds, swelling and open injuries consistent with a dog attack, and say her condition is improving. Olive is not yet available for adoption, but PAWS Chicago will share updates as her recovery continues.



An injured bulldog is recovering after being abandoned in the cold outside a PAWS Chicago adoption center in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last weekend.

What we know:

The dog, later named Olive, was found outside a side door wrapped in a blood-soaked towel, the animal shelter said.

Olive was taken to PAWS Chicago’s Medical Center, where veterinarians determined she had multiple puncture wounds consistent with a dog attack. She also had "significant swelling, bruising and open wounds requiring careful treatment," according to the shelter.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Bulldog injured and left in the cold outside Lincoln Park shelter is on the mend (PAWS Chicago)

Olive was barely mobile on her first day of care, but her condition has since improved.

She is receiving wound care to prevent infection and laser therapy. Veterinarians said she is healthy enough to be spayed, and X-rays are planned to confirm she has no fractures.

What they're saying:

"She’s already showing how resilient she is and soaking up all the love from our team," said Celene Mielcarek, chief program officer at PAWS Chicago. "Finding Olive abandoned and injured was heartbreaking, but her recovery reminds us why PAWS Chicago exists. Because of our Medical Center and the support of our community, animals like Olive don’t just survive, they get a second chance."

What's next:

Olive is not yet available for adoption. Updates on her adoption status will be posted on the shelter’s website.