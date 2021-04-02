Police seek pair in Bronzeville robberies

Chicago police are searching for a pair in connection to a string of March robberies in Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each robbery, two male suspects approached a person, displayed a handgun and demanded their property, Chicago police said. The pair took their property and fled the scene in a vehicle.

In one case, they attempted to carjack a person but failed, police said.

The robberies happened:

March 19 in the 4700 block of South Prairie Avenue;

March 26 in the 4700 block of South Indiana Avenue; and

March 26 in the 4600 block of Shouth Wabash Avenue.

The male suspects are between 17 to 22 years old, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.