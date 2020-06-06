Police seek suspect in Humboldt Park shooting

article

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened last month in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh just before 9 a.m. May 25 in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago police said at the time. He took himself to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators are looking for a male suspect who is 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall with a medium build, police said. He has a “well-manicured” mustache and beard and was wearing a black t-shirt and black cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-746-8251.