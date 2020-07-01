Police seeking man wanted in connection with armed robbery in Bronzeville

Chicago police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in June in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m. June 1, an armed man walked into a restaurant in the 800 block of East 47th Street and demanded money, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The man may be involved in other crimes involving the same weapon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.