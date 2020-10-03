Police seeking vehicle wanted in connection with fatal shooting in Portage Park

Chicago police are asking for help locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in July in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 1:15 a.m. July 24 a 32-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 4200 block of North Cicero Avenue, when two males got out of a minivan and started shooting at him, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

He was identified as Marcelo Duclerc of Humboldt Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.