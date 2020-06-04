Police seeking vehicle wanted in connection with Pilsen shooting

article

Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Pilsen.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and back about 2:50 p.m. May 16 in the 1300 block of West 19th Street, Chicago police said. Her condition was stabilized at the University of Illinois Hospital.

Investigators are looking for a red pickup truck, police said. Police believe someone in the vehicle either saw or was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-744-8261.