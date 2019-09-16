Police share photos of vehicle wanted in fatal Near North Side hit-and-run

Police released photos of a wanted vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Near North Side.

A 43-year-old man was crossing the street about 1:56 a.m. Monday in the first block of East Ohio Street when a white Toyota SUV traveling eastbound hit him, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry 4-door, possibly 2012 or 2014, was last seen driving south on Lake Shore Drive from Grand Avenue, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office released an autopsy Monday that found he died of multiple injuries from the crash.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or driver is asked to call the Major Accidents Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.