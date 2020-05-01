Police shoot at person seen firing gun in Garfield Park

No one was hurt after police fired shots during an encounter with someone seen firing a gun Friday in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 1:11 p.m., officers saw someone fire shots at another person in the 3900 block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said. The suspect sped off, and police followed the vehicle to West Jackson Street and South Pulaski Road.

During an encounter there, an officer fired his weapon, police said. No injuries were reported, and the suspect got away.

Area North detectives are investigating.