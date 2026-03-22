Police warn of attempted kidnapping of minor in Chicago's Park West

The Brief Chicago police are warning of an attempted kidnapping of a minor in the Park West neighborhood Saturday morning. A man described as being in his 40s approached and tried to lure the child, but witnesses intervened and the suspect fled. Police urge residents to stay alert and report suspicious activity as detectives continue investigating.



Chicago police are warning of an attempted kidnapping of a minor in the Park West neighborhood on Saturday.

The backstory:

According to police, the victim was approached by a man wearing a white baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue-checkered button-down shirt, tan shorts, and black gym shoes with white soles, who attempted to lure the minor. The suspect is believed to be around 40–49 years old, about 5-feet-nine to 5-feet-10 and around 150lbs.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Chicago Police Department)

Witnesses intervened, and the offender left the scene in the 2600 block of North Clark Street around 9:47 a.m., police say.

What you can do:

The public is reminded to call 911 to report any suspicious behavior or individuals, walk in groups, never talk to strangers or strange vehicles, and be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8266 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD #JK188969.