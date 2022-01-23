Police warn residents of reoccurring car break-ins in parking garages

The Chicago Police Department is warning residents of recent criminal damage to cars in multiple parking garages in January alone.

Police said offenders are targeting unattended vehicles in the 100 block of E. Adams, along with the 100 block of E. Lake Street.

At least nine known incidents have occurred between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17, police said.

In each of the incidents, police said the offender(s) are entering locked vehicles by breaking the driver or passenger side windows with an unknown object; however, no property has been reported taken to date.

There is no available description of any offenders at this time, but to help prevent this from happening to your vehicle police said to, Park in well-lit areas away from larger vehicles, Remove or hide valuables, lock the doors, be aware of surroundings, install anti-theft /security systems and call 911 if you witness a crime.

If you have any information please contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.