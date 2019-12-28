Police warn West Town residents about robberies

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of robberies reported in December in West Town on the Near West Side.

In each incident, two males approach victims, demand their belongings and strike them, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 24 in the 100 block of North Racine Avenue and five minutes later in the 900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.