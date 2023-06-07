Possible bear sighting reported in Gurnee

A possible bear sighting was reported in Gurnee Wednesday morning.

At about 8:45 a.m., the Gurnee Police Department was made aware of a possible bear being in the area of Hunt Club Road and Route 132.

Officers checked the area, however, no bear was located.

If you see a bear in Gurnee, police say do not approach the animal. Instead, you are asked to contact the Gurnee Dispatch Center at (847) 599-7000 extension 0.

For more information about what to do when you see a bear, click here.