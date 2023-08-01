Mailbox sawed open, stolen from in Orland Park

A post office mailbox was broken into, and some contents were stolen Monday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Orland police were informed about the theft that took place around 6 a.m. at the United States Postal Office in 9500 W. 144th Place.

A "sawzall" tool was used to cut open to mailbox and some contents were stolen, according to police.

Police said if anyone used the mailbox after 5 p.m. on Saturday and before 2 a.m. on Monday to monitor their financial accounts for possible fraudulent activity.

If anyone is aware of any suspicious activity, they are urged to contact the USPS to file a report at uspis.gov/report.

The U.S. Postal Inspection office is still investigating.