Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas in Lake View: police

Police urge residents to use steering wheel anti-theft devices, stay alert and report tips to detectives or anonymously at CPDTIP.com under reference #26-CWP-004C.

In each case, suspects broke the driver’s side window and removed the steering wheel airbag, with incidents reported across multiple Lake View blocks between Feb. 15 and Feb. 17.

Chicago Police are warning Lake View residents about a spree of airbag burglaries targeting late-model Honda vehicles.

What we know:

In each incident, the suspects targeted late-model Honda vehicles by breaking the driver's side window and removing the airbags from the steering wheels.

3400 block of N Paulina on Feb. 16-17 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.

3100 block of N Seminary on Feb. 16-17 from 7:30 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

1200 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 16-17 from 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.

3300 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 7:00 a.m.

1800 block of W Belmont on Feb. 17 at 7:40 a.m.

1100 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 17, 2026 at 11:00 p.m.

1200 block of W Melrose on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

3000 block of N Kenmore on Feb. 17 at 12:00 a.m.

1100 block of W Newport on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

1100 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

3400 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 6:46 a.m.

3400 block of N Janssen on Feb. 15-17 from 9:40 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.

1000 block of W School on Feb. 16 at 6:40 a.m.

3200 block of N Kenmore on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

3200 block of N Clark on Feb. 17 at 10:05 a.m.

3200 block of N Dayton on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.

3400 block of N Greenview on Feb. 17 at 8:54 a.m.

1900 block of W Belmont on Feb. 17 at 8:00 a.m.

500 block of W Briar on Feb. 17 at 2:00-7:00 p.m.

3100 block of N Orchard on Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m.