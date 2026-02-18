Airbags stolen from dozens of Hondas in Lake View: police
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning Lake View residents that late Honda models are being targeted in a recent spree of airbag burglaries.
What we know:
In each incident, the suspects targeted late-model Honda vehicles by breaking the driver's side window and removing the airbags from the steering wheels.
Dates and locations:
- 3400 block of N Paulina on Feb. 16-17 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 a.m.
- 3100 block of N Seminary on Feb. 16-17 from 7:30 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.
- 1200 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 16-17 from 6:00 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.
- 3300 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 7:00 a.m.
- 1800 block of W Belmont on Feb. 17 at 7:40 a.m.
- 3200 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 1100 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 17, 2026 at 11:00 p.m.
- 1200 block of W Melrose on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3200 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3000 block of N Kenmore on Feb. 17 at 12:00 a.m.
- 3300 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 6:46 a.m.
- 1100 block of W Newport on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 1100 block of W Cornelia on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3400 block of N Racine on Feb. 17 at 6:46 a.m.
- 3400 block of N Janssen on Feb. 15-17 from 9:40 p.m. - 6:45 a.m.
- 1000 block of W School on Feb. 16 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3200 block of N Kenmore on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3200 block of N Clark on Feb. 17 at 10:05 a.m.
- 3200 block of N Dayton on Feb. 17 at 6:40 a.m.
- 3400 block of N Greenview on Feb. 17 at 8:54 a.m.
- 1900 block of W Belmont on Feb. 17 at 8:00 a.m.
- 500 block of W Briar on Feb. 17 at 2:00-7:00 p.m.
- 3100 block of N Orchard on Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m.
- 800 block of W Aldine on Feb. 17 at 4:40 a.m.
What you can do:
Police are reminding the public to invest in anti-theft devices for steering wheels that lay over the airbag, pay attention to suspicious people in the area, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384, Area Two Detectives at 312-747-8273, Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263, or Area Five Detectives at 312-746-7394 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-CWP-004C.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago police Department.