City Council falls short in attempt to reinstate hemp ban

The Brief Chicago City Council failed to override Mayor Brandon Johnson’s veto of a ban on intoxicating hemp products, allowing hemp businesses to continue operating. Johnson said the ordinance lacked proper safeguards and could impact minority-owned small businesses, though some alderpersons raised concerns about youth access and safety. In the same meeting, council advanced a scaled-down Lincoln Yards project called Foundry Park and held a moment of silence honoring Rev. Jesse Jackson.



Chicago’s City Council failed to veto Mayor Brandon Johnson’s veto of a ban on intoxicating hemp products. That means the hemp businesses can breathe easier, knowing their livelihood is not being threatened.

What we know:

Chicago’s ban on hemp products sailed through city council, but Mayor Johnson vetoed it, because it affected small businesses.

Some alders wanted to override the mayor, but there weren’t enough votes.

Those businesses are no longer threatened, but some council members say children are.

The hemp industry rallied last week, urging the mayor to act.

They say they hold themselves to a standard of safety and regulate their products since there are no agencies doing it.

Hemp comes in drinks and edibles. Consumers say it helps them relax. It’s not allowed for anyone under 21, but there is concern about safety.

Mayor Johnson says there is work to do.

"I am concerned hemp products lacking safeguards, packaging marketed to children. But while we wait for guidance from the federal government, I am vetoing the ordinance as it is written," Johnson said.

There are hundreds of hemp shops in Chicago, generating millions in tax dollars.

Mayor Johnson said many are minority owners who were locked out when the cannabis industry started in Illinois and should be given a fair chance.

Also during the meeting:

The city council did pass a measure on the Lincoln Yards development. That massive, much anticipated project stalled for financial reasons. It will go forward as Foundry Park, a smaller project of residential units and green space.

Wednesday's meeting opened with a moment of silence to honor Reverend Jesse Jackson. Chicago's icon, treasure, and historical figure that Mayor Johnson said was irresponsibly characterized while living. Mayor Johnson urged the public to focus on the legacy Rev. Jackson leaves for the world. He said when he was an educator he had intentional lessons about Rev. Jackson.