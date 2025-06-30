Large pothole on I-294 damages over 10 cars

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A large pothole on the Tri-State Tollway damaged over 10 vehicles Monday morning.

What we know:

The pothole, which measured 8 feet by 3 feet, was in the northbound lanes of I-294 near 88th Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said roughly 15 cars were damaged by the pothole.

The two left lanes of the tollway were shut down with repairs expected to last several hours.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.