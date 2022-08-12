Pritzker announces $34.6B plan to improve roads, bridges and railways in the state

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday an expensive and ambitious plan to improve roads, bridges and railways throughout the state.

IDOT and the state agreed to a six-year deal worth about $34.6 billion.

Officials say $20 billion will be spent on roads and bridges, and $10 billion will go to the state's rail and transit systems.

"As we move into the next years of Rebuild Illinois, every area of our state will see upgrades and modernization. I-55 will see additional lanes and reconstruction right here in Springfield, all the way down to south of Illinois 123," said Pritzker.

Some of the money will come from last year's passage of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.