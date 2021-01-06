Pritzker calls on Congress to impeach, remove Trump

article

In a tweet Wednesday evening, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump from office.

"There is no doubt in my mind that his efforts to encourage a coup represent high treason to this democracy, our Consitution and all AMericans," Pritzker said. "He posts a danger to our nation. He must be impeached and removed from the office immediateley. And every person in a position of public trust, elected or otherwise, who enabled the systemic dismantling of our democratic norms and failed to speak up or take action bears some responsibility for culmination of four years of spreading bile."

Pritzker also said in a tweet that due to Wednesday's events, he had to redeploy Illinois State Police and other law enforcement resources to government buildings and the Capitol in Springfield.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 20., however, Pritzker says that is too long for President Trump to remain in office.