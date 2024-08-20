Pritzker pledges state's delegates to Harris-Walz at DNC with iconic Chicago Bulls theme

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker formally pledged the state's delegates to the Harris-Walz ticket during a ceremonial roll call at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday night.

The roll call serves as an official count of the delegates' support for the party’s presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

Each state delegation was introduced with a distinct song, a nod to their unique identity and culture. Given that this year’s DNC was held in Chicago, Illinois was fittingly introduced with the iconic Chicago Bulls' intro song.

When asked how Illinois would cast its vote, Pritzker responded:

"The great state of Illinois, the prairie state, home of four presidents, including President Barack Obama, the first place of skyscrapers and the adopted home of Superman, the cornerstone of the Midwest blue wall, the first state to ratify the 13th amendment, ending slavery, and the 19th amendment granting women the right to vote, Illinois casts one vote present and 176 votes for the next President of the United States, future Madam President Kamala Harris."

The roll call began at 7 p.m., leading into a lineup of notable speakers, including Governor Pritzker, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and former President Barack Obama.