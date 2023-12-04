Pritzker joins Gold Star families for Christmas tree lighting

Governor J.B. Pritzker joined active duty military members, veterans and Gold Star families Monday to bring light to the holiday season.

The Gold Star Families Tree lighting ceremony was held at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The event pays tribute to Illinois' veterans, fallen heroes and their families, with Gold Star families placing a commemorative ornament on the tree in honor of their loved ones.

The governor said all military families go through a sense of separation and loss during the holidays but for Gold Star families it can be especially intense.

"For you, our Gold Star families, there's another layer of grief, knowing that your loved one sacrificed their lives to protect all of us to ensure Americans can mark our holidays and enjoy our traditions in peace," said Pritzker.

He added that December is not only a time for togetherness but a time of prayer and celebration of life.