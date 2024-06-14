Pritzker announces multiyear infrastructure plan for Illinois

Governor JB Pritzker announced a multiyear infrastructure plan with the Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday, aimed at carrying out numerous projects across the state through 2030.

The plan, a continuation of the bipartisan Rebuild Illinois initiative signed into law five years ago, will provide grants and funding to maintain and improve the state's roadways and build new facilities for workers.

"We will continue making historic investments into improving every aspect of our infrastructure and in every part of our state, from top to bottom. These thousands of projects speak to the comprehensive vision of Rebuild Illinois," Pritzker said.

Governor Pritzker emphasized that the goal of the funding is to ensure Illinois remains a major hub for commerce and traffic in the Midwest.