Private security guard pushed down 2 flights of stairs on Near North Side; suspect in custody

An individual is in custody after allegedly pushing a private security guard down two flights of stairs at a CTA train station on Chicago's Near North Side Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 500 block of North State Street at 2:20 a.m.

Police say a male offender was arrested for aggravated battery after he tried jumping a turnstile and pushed a 28-year-old private security guard down two flights of stairs.

The victim was not injured. There are no further details at this time.