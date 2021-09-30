Puppies rescued after 6 homes catch fire in Fuller Park

Four puppies were rescued after a fire broke out in a vacant building early Thursday in Fuller Park on the South Side.

Firefighters responded to a call of several buildings who had caught fire about 3:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The fire, believed to have started in a vacant building, spread over five other buildings including two coach houses, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

During a search for injured people, firefighters rescued four puppies who were trapped inside one of the coach houses, fire officials said. Paramedics on scene attended to the puppied and provided oxygen masks.

Eight people were displaced, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.