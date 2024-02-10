200-foot radio tower stolen in Alabama: 'I thought I had seen it all'

article

Police are searching for the thieves who stole a 200-foot tall tower in Alabama and left a local AM radio station off air.

The general manager of WJLX, the radio station where the tower was stolen, said he learned about the theft on Feb. 2 when a maintenance crew arrived to clean up the property, "only to find it completely cleared out by the thieves."

"I’ve been trying all weekend to make sense of it, but I just can’t. I’ve been involved in the radio business my whole life, and I’ve never heard of anything like this. I thought I had seen it all," Brett Elmore said.

"When he called me on Friday and said, ‘the tower is gone,’ I couldn’t believe it. I asked him if he was sure he was at the right place. He responded, ‘the tower is gone. Wires are scattered everywhere,’" Elmore recalled.

The station asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for permission to remain on FM air while they rebuild the AM radio operations, but the FCC denied their request.

"This is a major setback for a small operation like ours, but I have faith that we will uncover the culprits. This is a federal crime, and they will realize it wasn’t worth it," Elmore said.

The station has started a GoFundMe page to help with rebuilding. Police are investigating.