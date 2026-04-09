Rainbow PUSH names new leader after Rev. Jesse Jackson’s death

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The Brief Rainbow PUSH Coalition has named Yusef Jackson as its new president and CEO following the death of founder Jesse Jackson Sr. The move fulfills the elder Jackson’s wishes and continues a decades-long civil rights mission. Leaders say the organization will carry forward his legacy while focusing on future advocacy.



The Rainbow PUSH Coalition announced a leadership transition following the death of its founder, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., naming his son Yusef D. Jackson as president and CEO.

The organization’s board of directors unanimously approved Yusef Jackson to lead the civil rights group, fulfilling the wishes of his father, who designated him as successor prior to his death. Yusef Jackson has served as chief operating officer for the past two years.

Rainbow PUSH, founded by Jesse Jackson Sr., has long focused on advancing social, cultural and economic equity while advocating for the rights of disenfranchised Americans. Leaders said the transition marks both a moment of mourning and a continuation of the organization’s mission.

What they're saying:

"Prior to his passing, my husband blessed this leadership transition, entrusting our son, Yusef, to carry forward his life’s mission," Jacqueline Jackson said in a statement. "While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his enduring legacy."

Yusef Jackson said he intends to build on his father’s work, emphasizing voter engagement, economic justice and unity.

"My father’s leadership and legacy have left an indelible mark on our world," he said. "I will carry forward his vision with renewed energy and direction."