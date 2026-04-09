Chicago man arrested hours after woman carjacked at gunpoint

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested less than 12 hours after a carjacking. Police say a woman was forced out of her vehicle at gunpoint. The suspect was due in court on Thursday.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the city's West Side earlier this week.

What we know:

Police said 18-year-old Tyjuan Saffold was arrested Wednesday around 10:23 a.m. He was identified as one of the people involved in a carjacking that happened less than 12 hours earlier in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street.

Tyjuan Saffold | CPD

According to police, the victim was a 30-year-old woman who had her vehicle taken at gunpoint.

Saffold is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts related to possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Saffold was due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. No further information was immediately available.