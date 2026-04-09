Chicago man arrested hours after woman carjacked at gunpoint
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after allegedly carjacking a woman at gunpoint on the city's West Side earlier this week.
What we know:
Police said 18-year-old Tyjuan Saffold was arrested Wednesday around 10:23 a.m. He was identified as one of the people involved in a carjacking that happened less than 12 hours earlier in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street.
Tyjuan Saffold | CPD
According to police, the victim was a 30-year-old woman who had her vehicle taken at gunpoint.
Saffold is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and two felony counts related to possession of a controlled substance.
What's next:
Saffold was due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.