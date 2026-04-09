Suspect in custody after $100K heist in Chicago suburb, police search for others
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Police are investigating a cargo theft and aggravated robbery early Thursday at the CDW complex in Vernon Hills that left one suspect in custody and others at large.
What we know:
Officers responded to the complex shortly after 1 a.m. at 200 N. Milwaukee Ave., after a truck driver reported masked people stealing cargo from a trailer in a secured area.
When the driver confronted them, he was battered and threatened with a gun that was implied but not shown, according to Vernon Hills police.
The suspects fled in three vehicles which were later spotted traveling eastbound on I-94. A Glencoe police officer tried to stop them but they continued to drive away.
Police followed the group until one of the vehicles, a gray Chrysler Pacifica, crashed in the 5400 block of South Wells Street in Chicago. The driver was taken into custody without injury, while a passenger fled and remains at large. The other vehicles were not located.
Authorities said the suspects targeted computer equipment, and most of the stolen items — valued at more than $100,000 — were recovered from the crashed vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (847) 362-4449 or email pdtips@vhills.org.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Vernon Hills Police Department.