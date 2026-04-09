Armed man shot, killed by Bradley police officers

The Brief A man was shot and killed by police during a well-being check in Bradley. Officers said he advanced toward them with a bladed weapon after ignoring commands. Illinois State Police are conducting an independent investigation.



Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon in Bradley.

What we know:

Officers with the Bradley Police Department responded around 12:46 p.m. to a well-being check in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue, where they encountered a man armed with a bladed weapon.

Police said the man ignored commands to stop and advanced toward officers, who then fired their guns, striking him.

Officers provided aid until emergency responders arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. He has not yet been identified. No officers were injured.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney for review.