Armed man shot, killed by Bradley police officers
BRADLEY, Ill. - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon in Bradley.
What we know:
Officers with the Bradley Police Department responded around 12:46 p.m. to a well-being check in the 600 block of Jonette Avenue, where they encountered a man armed with a bladed weapon.
Police said the man ignored commands to stop and advanced toward officers, who then fired their guns, striking him.
Officers provided aid until emergency responders arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital. He has not yet been identified. No officers were injured.
The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the Kankakee County State’s Attorney for review.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.