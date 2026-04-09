Suburban Chicago police search for masked group after Camaro break-in

The Brief Mount Prospect police say five masked people tried breaking into a Camaro early Tuesday. Surveillance video shows two suspects possibly acting as armed lookouts. No items were reported stolen, but the vehicle was damaged.



Police in Chicago's northwest suburbs are asking for help identifying five masked people accused of trying to burglarize a parked Chevrolet Camaro early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called around 7:05 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Camp McDonald Road for a report of an attempted vehicle burglary.

The Camaro's owner told police she noticed items from her glovebox scattered on the floor of the car when she went outside to leave for work. She also discovered the driver’s door was stuck and wouldn't open.

After reviewing home security footage, she saw that around 5:20 a.m., two vehicles pulled up in front of her home and five masked individuals got out and approached the Camaro.

Mount Prospect burglary attempt.

Police said two of the suspects appeared to be holding handguns and may have been acting as lookouts while two others entered the Camaro. The group returned to their vehicles a short time later and drove away eastbound on Camp McDonald Road.

Nothing appeared to be stolen, but the inside of the driver’s door was damaged.

Police described the suspects as possibly white, wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark clothing and masks. The vehicles involved were described as a light-colored sedan and a dark-colored SUV.

What's next:

Mount Prospect police said the investigation is ongoing and patrols will be increased in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 847-870-5654.

"The Mount Prospect Police Department would like to remind the community, for safety purposes, not to confront anyone who is breaking into their vehicle. Instead, we recommend getting to a safe location and calling 911 immediately," MPPD said in a press release.