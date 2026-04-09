Police seek man who groped woman on CTA Red Line train

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The Brief Police are searching for a suspect accused of battering a woman on a Red Line train in the Loop. The man allegedly grabbed the victim as she exited the train and followed her before fleeing. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.



Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of battering a woman on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 9:13 p.m. on Tuesday at the Monroe Red Line stop, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said the victim was exiting the train when a man approached her and grabbed her buttocks.

The suspect then followed the victim up an escalator before leaving the area. No further description of the offender was immediately available.

What you can do:

Area detectives with the Major Crimes Division and Mass Transit Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference JK209549.