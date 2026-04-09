Chicago man charged in death of missing 88-year-old woman on South Side

The Brief A 66-year-old man is charged in the death of missing 88-year-old Daniest Graves. Graves was last seen March 27 and found dead April 7 on the South Side. Police have not shared how she died; the suspect is due in court.



A man is now facing charges in connection with the death of an 88-year-old woman who had been reported missing on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Kevan Works, 66, has been charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a death, according to a statement from Chicago police.

[L-R] Kevan Works and Daniest Graves. (Chicago Police Department)

He was arrested Tuesday morning in the 10700 block of South Lafayette in the Roseland neighborhood, the same area where the victim was found, according to the medical examiner's office.

Officers say the victim, identified as 88-year-old Daniest Graves, was discovered dead on April 7. Investigators say Graves’ death has been ruled a homicide. Officials say she suffered multiple injuries as a result of an assault.

Works was taken into custody at the scene and later charged.

The backstory:

Graves had been reported missing after she was last seen on March 27.

Police said at the time she suffered from several health conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure and circulation issues.

Authorities also noted she drove a gray 2021 Ford EcoSport.

What's next:

Works is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led up to the assault.

No further information is available as the investigation continues.