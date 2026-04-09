Chicago postal worker charged with stealing and altering checks for personal gain

The Brief A former USPS worker in Chicago, Teneshya Harris, is charged with multiple felony counts of theft and forgery for allegedly stealing and altering mailed checks. Authorities say she modified payees or amounts, endorsed the checks, and deposited them into her own bank account. Officials emphasized zero tolerance for mail fraud; Harris faces up to five years per count, with a court date set for May 7.



A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing people's personal checks and depositing them into her own account, according to the Illinois Attorney General.

Teneshya Harris, 36, of Chicago, has been charged with four felony counts of theft by deception of between $500 and $10,000 and four felony counts of forgery. Each count is punishable by up to five years in prison.

According to authorities, Harris was employed by the Postal Service when she stole checks from customers who were attempting to mail them. Harris would allegedly change the checks to be made out to her or increase the amount on the check. Finally, Harris would endorse the checks with her signature and deposit them into her back account, authorities said.

What they're saying:

"Americans rely on the integrity and reliability of the U.S. Postal Service, and it is unacceptable that any Postal Service employee would abuse their position to take advantage of the public they are supposed to serve," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. "I will continue to partner with federal agencies to hold individuals accountable when they defraud the public for their own personal financial gain."

"This indictment is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Mary T. Johnson, acting inspector-in-charge of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. "Maintaining integrity of the U.S. mail is paramount for our agency. That is why the Postal Inspection Service will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers."

What's next:

Her next court date is scheduled for May 7.