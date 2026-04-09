Chicago weather: Heavy rain moves in tonight after near 70-degree warmth

The Brief Thursday brings warm, sunny weather near 70 before heavy rain and possible flooding move in overnight. Cooler, calmer conditions return Friday and Saturday, with another round of storms possible late Saturday. Warmer temperatures build again into early next week, with multiple chances for rain and storms through Tuesday.



Today we have drier and more sunny skies on the way. Temperatures will be warm with highs near 70. Our normal high today is in the upper 50s.

Tonight will be wet with heavy rain and storms. There is the chance for standing water and even flooding on area rivers.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s and a northerly wind. Clearing skies will lead to a beautiful looking Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be quiet with highs in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for storms Saturday night with lows in the low 50s.

Sunday will be toasty with highs in the mid 70s. We have mostly cloudy skies on the way Sunday with a chance for afternoon rain.

The chance for rain sticks around Sunday night. On Monday, highs will be around 80. There is a chance for storms Monday afternoon and night.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. There is a chance for storms on Tuesday and Tuesday night.

Wednesday is looking to be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and a chance for rain.