Man, 23, shot while sitting in parked car in Riverdale: Chicago police

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon while sitting in a parked car in Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood, according to police. Authorities said an unknown suspect approached the vehicle in the 13200 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2 p.m. and opened fire, striking the victim in the right flank. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition, and Area Two detectives are investigating.



A 23-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Riverdale on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:00 p.m., a 23-year-old man was in a parked car on the street in the 13200 block of S. Indiana Avenue, police say. An unknown suspect approached the car, pulled out a gun and began firing shots at the victim.

The victim was hit in the right flank and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.

Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.