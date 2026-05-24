Man, 23, shot while sitting in parked car in Riverdale: Chicago police
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old has been injured in a shooting in Riverdale on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
Around 2:00 p.m., a 23-year-old man was in a parked car on the street in the 13200 block of S. Indiana Avenue, police say. An unknown suspect approached the car, pulled out a gun and began firing shots at the victim.
The victim was hit in the right flank and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
Area Two Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.