Chicago weather: Warmest Memorial Day since 2023 possible this year

We had a little unwelcomed (but needed) rainfall this morning, with many spots seeing around a half inch to an inch of rain. Thankfully, it was gone in time for the afternoon, which featured a lot of sunshine and highs spiking well into the 70s.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable as lows fall into the middle 50s with a light southerly wind.

Memorial Day Monday is still looking beautiful; a fantastic day for celebrations and gatherings. Look for abundant sunshine and highs climbing into the middle 80s. Lakefront areas may be a few degrees cooler, but still plenty warm. The wind will be from the southwest around 5–15 mph through the day.

As it gets a bit warmer, some may be looking for a little relief. Remember that lake water temperatures are still in the lower 50s; a bit on the cold side for swimming!

Our quiet and tranquil weather continues through the bulk of the week. Tuesday appears to be a toasty day as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Someone could be flirting with 90 on Tuesday. Otherwise, sunshine and a south wind around 5–15 mph.

Sunshine and near 80 for Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows in the lower 60s. By the end of the week, we may slip into the upper 70s for highs. That's still several degrees above normal for this time of year. For the final weekend of May, we should remain in the upper 70s for highs under a partly cloudy sky. No meaningful chances of rain are in the forecast for at least the next week.