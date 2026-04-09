Chicago man sentenced to 9 years for drug trafficking, 17 illegal guns: authorities

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to 9 years for fentanyl, cocaine trafficking and illegal gun possession. Police found drugs, $95K cash, and 17 firearms in his home. The convicted felon had made prior drug sales and pleaded guilty.



A Chicago man has been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug trafficking and weapons possession charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In April 2024, police searched Hugo Pinzon's home and found quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. According to authorities, Pinzon is a previously convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing the 17 firearms police also found in his home. Police say they found a money-counting machine, a digital scale for weighing narcotics and $95,456 in cash.

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Police say Pinzon had previously sold drugs three times in 2024 to a person who was cooperating with police.

Pinzon, 36, pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges last year.

On April 2, 2026, he was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"Distribution of narcotics, particularly cocaine and fentanyl, is a very serious offense," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Snell argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum. "These addictive drugs destroy lives and shatter families. In addition to the narcotics defendant kept in his house, he also kept an array of 17 firearms, knowing that he had previously been convicted of a felony and was not permitted to possess a firearm."